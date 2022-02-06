Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

