Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.