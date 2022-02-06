Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $196.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $781.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $814.20 million, with estimates ranging from $811.47 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,225,000 after acquiring an additional 219,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

