Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

