Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post $505.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.10 million and the lowest is $504.70 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

