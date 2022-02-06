Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.
In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
