Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

