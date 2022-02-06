Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.