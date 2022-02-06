Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,311 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

