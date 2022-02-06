AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Volume Hits $239,985.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $239,985.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

