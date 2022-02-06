Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.