Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
