Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Anthem were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

ANTM stock opened at $446.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

