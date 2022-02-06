Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $432.94 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $23.23 or 0.00055885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $432.94 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

