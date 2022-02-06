Anyswap Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $432.94 million and $18.39 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $23.23 or 0.00055885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

