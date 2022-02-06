ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.53

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $449,791.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 94,268,789 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

