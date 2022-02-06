API3 Hits Market Cap of $134.86 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, API3 has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $134.86 million and $14.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109888 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.