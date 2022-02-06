APIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $367,684.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. APIX has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $367,684.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

