Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $44.26 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

