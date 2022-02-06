Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.79. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

