Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s 6th Largest Position

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,024 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,021,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.79. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

