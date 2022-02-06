Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

