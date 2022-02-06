Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.