Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $295,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

