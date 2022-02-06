Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

