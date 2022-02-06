Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

