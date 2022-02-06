Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of Applied Materials worth $255,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 39,388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.69 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

