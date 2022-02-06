Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.59% of Aptiv worth $238,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,287,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 114.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Aptiv by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $440,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.93.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

