Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Aptiv worth $238,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.93.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

