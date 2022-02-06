APY.Finance (APY) Price Up 19.6% This Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $103,208.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,964,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.