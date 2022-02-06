Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A Agilysys $137.18 million 6.78 -$21.00 million ($0.93) -40.47

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -12.98% 24.74% 11.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arbe Robotics and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.25%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Agilysys.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

