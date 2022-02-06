Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

