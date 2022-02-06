Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $12,888.80 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

