Arianee (ARIA20) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $211.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Arianee has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

