Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 70.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cigna by 24.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,145,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,235,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,100,000 after buying an additional 90,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $221.37. 2,036,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,828. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

