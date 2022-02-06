Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $76.01. 12,131,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

