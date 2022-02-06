Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 21,569 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,782,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,118,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.