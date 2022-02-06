Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $19.46 on Friday, reaching $275.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.04 and a 200-day moving average of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.72.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

