Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,062.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,616. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

