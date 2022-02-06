Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.