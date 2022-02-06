Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $113.76. 5,869,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,847. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

