Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $70.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 217,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVDA traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,482,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129,949. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

