Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $155.50. 895,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,240. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

