Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after buying an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after buying an additional 213,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 805,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,388. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

