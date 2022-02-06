Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 733.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average of $624.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

