Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $85,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.42. 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

