Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.67. 3,727,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

