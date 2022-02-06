Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

