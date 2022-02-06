Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,422. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.