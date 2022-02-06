Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

