Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,790 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

