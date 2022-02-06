Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 99,003 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

