Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

